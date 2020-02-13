Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating cars paid for with movie money

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating cases where people paid for vehicles using movie money.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said people posted cars for sale, and at the exchange, the buyer paid for the car using some real money and some counterfeit bills marked with “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how many cars were paid for using movie money.

The sheriff’s office encouraged buyers and sellers to use other forms of payments such as money orders or cashier’s checks to ensure safe payment.

Anyone who was scammed by someone using counterfeit bills should contact law enforcement.