Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee dies of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A long time employee of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office died of COVID-19. He was 55.
Captain Anthony Jackson had been with the department since 1996. He served as a commanding officer of the jail’s special operations unit and honor guard unit. He also trained jail employees.
Jackson was also a retired U.S. Marine.
