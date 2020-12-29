Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employee dies of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A long time employee of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office died of COVID-19. He was 55.

Captain Anthony Jackson had been with the department since 1996. He served as a commanding officer of the jail’s special operations unit and honor guard unit. He also trained jail employees.

Jackson was also a retired U.S. Marine.

