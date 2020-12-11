Shelby County Schools delays return to campus for students until February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools said students and teachers will not be heading back to campus come January as originally planned due to the pandemic.

The initial plan for the return to campus involved a phased reopening beginning January 4. Now the district said that has been pushed back to February 8 for Pre-K through fifth grades and February 22 for sixth through 12th grades.

“We recognize the pandemic presents a growing set of challenges for all our principals, teachers, support staff, families and students,” said Dr. Joris M. Ray. “During times like this, our FAITH can be tested, and it can be hard to imagine brighter days. But, I know we can get through this as we work TOGETHER on behalf of our children.”

“We know that our families were looking forward to our schools reopening and we understand the importance of returning to the classroom,” said School Board Chair Miska Clay Bibbs. “We hope our community recognizes that this decision has been made in the best interest of health and safety for our students and employees.”

This is a developing story.