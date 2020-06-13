Shelby County Schools turns to parents for reopening ideas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools still hasn’t decided when the new school year will begin or what form it will take. Now, they’re seeking input from parents.

SCS announced the creation of an online survey Friday that’s designed to gauge parents’ preferences for reopening schools.

Parents were asked if the district should resume in-person classes or only offer instruction online, among other questions.

“I would prefer my children just to be at home just to stay safe because, I mean, kids aren’t gonna wear masks all day, especially little ones,” parent Aldrii Beaty said. “They’re not gonna practice social distancing. You don’t know who they’ve been around.”

“I would say online,” parent Antoinese Johnson said. “That would be safer, a at least for a while until the coronavirus is out of the way.”

In case the district decides in favor of online classes, it’s offering three free training sessions on Microsoft Teams starting on June 15.

Parents can click here to register for training sessions.