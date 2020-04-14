Shelby County Schools trying to plan for remainder of unusual school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year like no other is about to wrap up for Shelby County Schools, as the district remains closed with no hint of when or if classes will resume this year.

“It’s really weird because I miss my friends a lot,” third grader Malia Newberry said.

Part of the new normal for many families with students in Shelby County Schools is regular stops at local food distribution sites set up in partnership with the school system to make sure kids have enough food during this extended time out of classes.



“The lunch is very helpful,” said Delcenia Hunter, grandmother of a student. “I have to keep her during the day while her mom is at work and anything we can do to have extra snacks or anything like that for her to eat during the day, that really helps out.”



The school system isn’t saying when or if classes will resume this school year, but they are continuing to put out instructional materials like workbooks to make sure students don’t miss out on learning.



The school system looks to the state in deciding what the rest of the school year looks like, but with the state saying the shutdown will last until the end of April, that leaves only weeks to wrap up things before the regular end of the year in May.



“That decision has not been made definitely, but I think all the planning is happening right now on how that will look in the near future,” SCS spokesperson Jerica Phillips said.



With the safety of thousands of students and staff to take into consideration, the school system has some big decisions.



“We definitely want to make sure we are consulting with our state leaders as well as the local health department around the risk and exposure and what that looks like, but the superintendent has made it clear he wants to do what’s best for the children of Shelby County,” Phillips said.

The school system is also working with high school seniors, getting their input on what graduation could look like.

They could hold it, do it virtually, or even delay it until the summer.