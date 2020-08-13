SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools begin the year fully virtual in a couple of weeks and they’re in need of more teachers.
The district is holding a virtual pop-up hiring fair on Friday to fill the open positions. They’re looking for qualified candidates to teach elementary students, and middle and high school math, history and science classes.
The job fair is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday on Microsoft Teams.
To register, click here.
- Ohio man accused of flicking blood on family, threatening to inject them with mercury
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas at 1:30pm
- Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned
- Shelby County Schools to host hiring fair Friday
- Arkansas teacher goes to extremes to protect family, students