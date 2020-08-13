Shelby County Schools to host hiring fair Friday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools begin the year fully virtual in a couple of weeks and they’re in need of more teachers.

The district is holding a virtual pop-up hiring fair on Friday to fill the open positions. They’re looking for qualified candidates to teach elementary students, and middle and high school math, history and science classes.

The job fair is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday on Microsoft Teams.

To register, click here.