Shelby County Schools to go virtual when classes resume in August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School students will be learning from home when classes resume in August.

In a video posted online, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said students will be learning virtually for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic. Teachers will have the option to educate from home or from their classroom.

Up until Monday, the district was planning to give students and parents the option to decide whether to learn online or in a traditional classroom setting. But last week Ray hinted that he’d consider keeping schools closed if coronavirus cases continued to rise.

His announcement was met with support from some local teachers.

In his announcement on Monday, Ray reiterated again that the district is going to follow the science when it comes to reopening schools and the safety of students and teachers.