Shelby County Schools recieve $750k from county for virtual learning equipment

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools are getting more money to help pay for virtual learning.

On Monday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented a check for $750,000 to SCS leaders.

“Our priority should be the education and welfare of the children of our community. It is important for all students to have access to learn, whether they are in virtual learning academies or learning virtually from home. Access to resources like headphones and other digital devices is vital to assure continuous development during this pandemic.”

Superintendent Joris Ray said the money will be used to purchase headsets and other digital devices for SCS students to use while learning from home.

“I am extremely grateful for the investments made by Mayor Harris and the Shelby County Commissions on behalf of Shelby County Schools’ students. These resources will enhance the District’s efforts to ensure students have access to the tools they need to succeed. I’m proud of the community and its leaders for serving as change champions during this unprecedented time.”

The district has also provided students with laptops and internet hotspots.