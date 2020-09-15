Shelby County Schools postpones fall sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fall sports in Shelby County Schools are postponed until further notice, the district announced Tuesday.

The district is now conducting classes virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. As SCS explores in-person option, they will consider adding athletics, SCS officials said.

“I love athletics just as much as anyone else, but even as a sports fan, I love our student-athletes more than athletics,” Superintendent Joris Ray said in a statement. “We will continue to follow science and do what’s best for our students.“