Shelby County Schools planning three part graduation ceremonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School board leaders announced plans to hold graduation for seniors during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

According to the school board, the first part of graduation will begin on May 18. There will be a graduation website set up for every high school. It will list every graduate and include special messages, which can be downloaded.

During the week of June 8, schools will be hosting “Drive-Thru Senior Salutes” for everyone to visit campus safely. Seniors and their families can decorate cars and students can pick up their diplomas and awards. They will also be allowed to safely take photos.

In July, the school board hopes every school will be able to hold traditional graduation ceremonies. The proper safety regulations from the city of Memphis and Shelby County Health Department will be implemented.

There is a possibility there will not be ceremonies in July so the district has a backup plan for a virtual ceremony.

SCS leaders say they are also working on plans for students to pick up items left at the school, in lockers or classrooms. They will also be giving refunds for fees that have been paid.