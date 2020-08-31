Shelby County Schools parents prepare for the first day of school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools students will start classes on Monday, and over the weekend, many parents waited in long lines to get supplies for their children.

Many parents voiced their thoughts about the upcoming school year for Shelby County Schools. Some of them said they are very optimistic for the virtual learning environment. Others said they are concerned this year will not go as planned, saying the process leading up to the school year has been everything but organized.

“It’s a hot mess,” Zakiyyah Providence, a SCS parent said. “Shelby County Schools, it’s a hot mess.”

Parents lined up outside the SCS headquarters to pick up their child’s digital devices, over the weekend. Providence said the first time she picked up her son’s supplies, a few items were missing. So, she had to get back in line.

“It is not organized very well. The scheduling time, and the kids getting prepared the wifi,” Providence said.

Other parents agreed with Providence and said they waited hours to get supplies for their students. One parent said she is not confident the school year will go smoothly based on how things went picking up supplies.

“I’m going to be getting ready to homeschool my child in the next two months if this doesn’t work out,” P Moses said.

The school district said in a statement it is working to accommodate families who at some point had to have their original pick up date rescheduled. The district asked for everyone’s continued grace and patience.

Some people felt like the district did the best they could given the circumstances.

School starts Monday for students in SCS.