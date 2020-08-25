Shelby County Schools launch headset campaign for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As parents continue to pick up digital devices for the upcoming Shelby County School year, there is one item teachers are saying will help their students as they take on virtual learning: headsets.

For many, buying the needed items for the school year is nearly unaffordable given the financial challenges the ongoing pandemic presents. But parents are doing what they can to ensure their children have the tools to be successful.

Many teachers, like Caro Strother, are hoping to add one more essential item to their supply list.

The kindergarten teacher at Riverwood Elementary School said headsets will enhance the virtual learning experience for students.

“Headsets are going to be so important,” Strother said. “And headsets with a microphone attached because that’s going to help keep our children engaged, and they’re already in different places and not in a typical school setting.”

Strother believes having the combine headsets with microphones will help the students focus, as they learn remotely. Also, she said, it will help them be engaged and not distracted by the other things happening in their homes or wherever learning is taking place.

Additionally, Strother said for children to be successful, they will need the headphones and she is hoping people can help out in the community and provide the students with them.

The value of having headsets and the extra expense it could cost parents are being noticed by the school district. School board member, Stephanie Love, said she understands the challenges many parents are facing and said this is going to be a learning experience for everyone.

“We know this is something we’ve never done before,” Love said. “100 percent virtual and now as parents, we’re being told make sure our children are in a place where it’s quiet, and the learning environment is appropriate.”

Love said granted headphones may cost anyone from $10 to $20. She understands that some people may not have extra money to buy them. So, that is why the school district is calling on the community to help donate headphones if they are able.