MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is hosting a supply drive as it prepares for its second week of in-person classes.

Thursday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can drop off pens, pencils, paper and other school items at the district’s headquarters on South Hollywood.

Organizers are also collecting face masks, hand sanitizer and clothes for student uniforms.