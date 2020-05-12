Shelby County Schools hopes to mend digital divide by providing internet, devices to students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is focused on a long list of improvements to make under its $1.3 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

One of those improvements announced Monday aims at shrinking the digital divide. SCS is hoping to provide a device and internet to every and student and teacher in the district, a move that would help the district onto an even playing field.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept SCS students out of traditional classrooms for almost two months now.

The district is working to make sure any similar future absence has a less damaging effect on young students.

SCS announced Monday an 11-person advisory committee that will develop a plan to improve digital access to all students and teachers.

A recent survey that generated more than 60,000 responses shows that just 85% of SCS students and teachers have access to the internet for online learning.

A 15% difference in the largest district in Tennessee is problematic, but the cost of devices is built into budget projections. The district currently allows for a $53.4 million initial cost and $41.8 million annually.

But that initial blow will be aided by CARES Act relief funds, and annual costs can be absorbed into the larger budget. The fiscal year 2021 is projected to have a budget of more than $1.37 billion.

Under the current plan, the pricing of devices will be complete by June 2, with device delivery occurring by early August, just in time for the 2020-21 school year, so students are prepared regardless of how the district is operating by then.

The next step in the digital access plan will be a presentation to superintendent Joris Ray next Monday.