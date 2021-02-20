Shelby County schools, district offices closed Monday and Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County Schools has announced its schools and office buildings will be closed Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23.

SCS says it is closing schools and district offices due to the precautionary boil water advisory MLGW issued Thursday.

The district says classes will still be held virtually. SCS says no student will be penalized for missed assignments or absences if they are caused by something beyond the student’s control, such as a power outage or loss of home internet access.

The district says families should reach out to their child’s teacher directly if they have questions or issues.