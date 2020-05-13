Shelby County Schools details potential fall school plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a presentation to the Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray urged the county leaders to support extra funding for the district.

“We are facing the new normal,” Ray said.

First, he discussed what could happen if students are able to return in person in the fall.

“Getting into some of the plan: staggered entry,” Ray said. “We have a plan where [kindergarten through second grade] come on certain days, then [third through fifth grades]. We have a plan where half the class come one half the day, then the other half.”

In fact, Ray said he created an entire team that meets every morning to create the reopening plan. One of the members talked about the safety items they want to have on hand.

“We’re thinking about digital thermometers, personal protective equipment, handwashing, sanitizing supplies, different things like that,” one team member said.

But Ray said his team is also preparing for a potential second wave that prevents students from coming to school.

They want to provide internet-connected devices to the district’s 95,000 students and 6,000 staff members. He didn’t mince words about the importance of the devices’ funding, which totals more than $20 million.

“At this moment in time, it’s not a want, it’s a need. It’s a right,” he said.

Officials said they’re incorporating the advice of local and federal health officials and continuing to monitor the changing guidance.

The commission did not take any vote on the funding request.