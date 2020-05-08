Shelby County Schools considers cuts with anticipated revenue loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School district could be affected by the coronavirus for months to come.

SCS knows not only will it be facing social distancing and gathering restrictions, but also restrictions with its $1.4 billion budget next year.

The district is anticipating a $11.5 million revenue loss, as school board members discussed at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

As the pandemic continues, it’s still unclear how the school district will feel the financial hit during the 2021 year.

But board members think they will have to cut their 2020 summer reading program, hoping to renew it when their financial situation improves.

“We’ll be continuing to look at the data as we get closer to school reopening and make recommendations to leadership including elected officials … on the decisions they need to make to prevent spread in their particular schools,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

The district said teacher compensation is still a priority, and raises for all teachers are still under consideration.

It’s also working on a modified graduation plan for the class of 2020.

SCS is planning a digital commemoration later this month and drive-thru salutes in June, and if the local Back-to-Business plan is successful, tentative in-person ceremonies would start July 13.

Belated SCS graduations would run July 13-26 if Shelby County is in phase four of its COVID-19 recovery process at that point.