Shelby County Schools considering ‘phased-in’ approach to eventually bringing students back into the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There is no timeline for when students could be physically back in a classroom, but Shelby County Schools is considering what things could look like when children eventually return.

The school district says they’re working with the health department and school board before formally releasing any plan.

“Right now, the district has not made any decision in regards to reopening since we announced that we were all virtual until further notice,” said SCS spokesperson Jerica Phillips. “We are considering a phased-in approach that will likely start with our pre-k through third grade students as well as our exceptional children, which includes our special needs babies.”

Phillips say that age group oftentimes needs added support and face-to-face instruction. The district also says socialization is critical for early learners’ development and success, as well as developing other skills. Engagement level for elementary students and device usage is also a challenge during virtual learning.

SCS says they plan to release more about opening metrics, which is the criteria needed to be met so it’s safe for students to come back to campus.

“We’re still working to socialize those metrics with local health experts. Of course, we know there’s no timeline and no time frame on this virus,” Phillips said. “There will be clear guidelines. I know there has been some communication about metrics, but we are re-evaluating, we’re going back and we’re taking into consideration many possibilities and strategies around reviewing the data here in Shelby County.”

The district says they will be talking with school board members in a committee meeting later this month so they can discuss metrics for how to safely physically re-open schools.

“We ask everyone to continue to give grace to our educators, to our students and to our parents who are doing everything they can to keep their students engaged and learning during this unprecedented time,” Phillips said.