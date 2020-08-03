Shelby County Schools begin distributing tablets, laptops for virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School will start handing out laptops and tablets to parents for virtual classes this fall.

The district wants to get the devices out to middle and high school students first, but with more than 100,000 thousand students, this is a monumental task.

To keep things organized, the distribution effort has been divided by school and grade level. Parents will have to pick up the devices at a specific time and locations, and you’ll need to bring a photo ID with you.

The tablets and laptops will only be given to registered parents or guardians.

If you can’t make it to your scheduled pick up time, each school will have a scheduled make up day.

The pick up schedule is not complete yet as a number of middle and high schools still need to be added to the list. District leaders are also still trying to schedule pick ups for elementary students.

You can find the schedule here.