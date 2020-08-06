Shelby County School leader says his family has been targeted over district’s reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools Superitendent Dr. Joris Ray says he and his family have been threatened over the district’s reopening plans.

WREG obtained an email in which Ray said he has become a target on social media. He has even had at least one stranger show up at his house.

Ray said he will not be intimidated.

“You close schools, you’re upset. You open schools, people are upset. It’s not about popularity and not having folks feeling good. It’s about what’s best for students and keeping them safe.”

Local law enforcment has been made aware of the recent threats.

The news comes a week after vandals targeted the homes of several Shelby County leaders.