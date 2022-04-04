Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest:

Danver’s – 67

1380 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: hand washing sink near ice machine is blocked, food items inside walk-in refrigerator observed uncovered, food items inside reach-in cooler at cook lines needs cleaning, interior and exterior of hot holding drawers needs cleaning. Flour, white corn meal, and yellow corn meal observed uncovered, toaster needs cleaning, certain food items on salad bar were not reaching proper cold holding temperatures, no date marking observed on food items inside walk-in refrigerator, spray paint stored with food items, no thermometers observed in walk-in refrigerator or reach in cooler on cooking line, food containers need labelling, food items improperly stored, kitchen employee observed without hair restraint, scoop improperly stored, brooms improperly stored, stove top needs cleaning, interior of hot box needs cleaning, shelves inside walk-in refrigerator are rusty and need cleaning, interior and exterior of ovens need cleaning, no test strips available. Mop sink area needs cleaning, exterior of drink fountain needs cleaning, ventilation hood needs cleaning, counters the cooking equipment is staged on need cleaning, interior and floor of walk-in refrigerator needs cleaning, restaurant walls need cleaning, ceiling tiles need to be cleaned or replaced, ceiling vents were rusty and dusty, posted permit expired, compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

FAM – 84

149 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: no soap present at hand washing sink and access was blocked, food items observed uncovered in reach in refrigerator, no thermometers observed inside reach-in coolers/freezers, no hair restraint observed on kitchen employees, scoop improperly stored, broom improperly stored, single use items observed stored on the floor, shelves in reach-in freezer appear to be rusty, interior of reach-in freezer needs cleaning, stove top needs cleaning, exterior of cooking equipment needs cleaning , floors need cleaning, ventilation hood lights not in good repair, compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act

Friday Tuna Bar – 85

750 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge of procedures and duties, employee did not wash hands before making a customer’s drink, no paper towels at hand washing sink, drinks stored on the floor (must be at least 6 inches off the ground), ice scoop stored inside ice, dumpster door was left open, current permit not posted.

100s:

Beijing Dragon

1770 N Germantown Germantown, TN 38016

Big Dawgs Hot Dogs – Cart

2850 Scotland Road Memphis, TN 38128

Cordova Bowling Center – Concessions

7945 Club Center Cove Cordova, TN 38016

The Esplanade

901 Cordova Station Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Jerry’s Sno Cones

1601 Bonnie Lane Cordova, TN 38016

Kona Ice of Memphis (Mobile Unit)

2766 Covington Pike Memphis, TN 38128

Memphis Sports Service Beer Stand #5

200 Union Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Sports Service Beer Stand #6

200 Union Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Sports Service Beer Stand #7

200 Union Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Sports Service – U Shaped BBQ

200 Union Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis Sports Service – Upstairs Bar

200 Union Ave Memphis, TN 38103

Ong Cau Cafe

8195 Dexter Road #104 Cordova, TN

Skimo’s Bar

1166 N. Houston Levee Cordova, TN 38103

Skimos Mobile Kitchen & Catering

1166 N Houston Levee Rd Suite 107 Cordova, TN 38018

Small Cake of Bartlett

6600 Stage Road Suite #109 Bartlett, TN 38134

Smoothie King

8060 Dexter Road Cordova, TN 38016

Subway #24362

1204 Houston Levee Suite 104 Cordova, TN 38018

Terry Tamales (Mobile Units)

1271 Dogwood Memphis, TN 38111