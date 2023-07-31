Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Noodles Asian Bistro

2936 Kirby Whitten Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 67

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; ice machine had pink slime; spray bottle with chemical not labeled; grease build-up at fryers and grill; dumpster lid open; kitchen needs a deep cleaning; raw food stored over other food; food not held at proper temperature. Full report here.

Jerry’s Snow Cones

1601 Bonnie Lane Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 74

Violations include: Raw chicken stored above condiments; flavor spikets not clean; can opener blade dirty; flies through the kitchen; dirty cold units; grease build-up in kitchen. Full report here.

The Nine Thai and Sushi

121 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 78

Violations include: Roaches in the kitchen; foods not covered in the freezers; cutting boards stained; freezers not at the correct temperature; dirty can opener and microwave; dishes being dried by towel instead of air-dried; baseboards and walls not clean. Full report here.

Cache 42

4202 Hacks Cross Ste. 121 Memphis, TN 38125

Score: 78

Violations include: Raw eggs stress above cheese in cooler; cutting board is black with deep knife etches; food stored at incorrect temperature; flies in the kitchen. Full report here.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

8253 US-51 101 Millington, TN 38053

Score: 82

Violations include: Employees not washing hands; foods stored at incorrect temperature; air conditioner not functioning properly; hair restraints should be more adequate; prep stations and serving line areas must be properly cleaned. Full report here.

Raw Girl #3

150 Peabody Ste. #118 Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 83

Violations include: Squeeze bottles are not labeled; hand washing sink does not have proper supplies; microwave is not clean; freezer has ice buildup; loose ceiling tiles; cutting board deeply stained. Full report here.

117 Prime

117 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 83

Violations include: Ice machine and oven not clean; several foods at incorrect temperature; ceiling tiles are dirty or slightly loose; food date marking system is not adequate. Full report here.

The Donut Box

3051 Kirby Whitten Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 83

Violations include: Employees washing hands improperly; raw eggs stored over food; all equipment and refrigerator have food buildup; ice buildup at bottom of freezer; dumpster sliding door open; dirty floors and ventilation hood. Full report here.

100s

Forget Me Not Phase 2, 3084 Darrow St Memphis, TN 38118

Outback Steakhouse (Bar), 2255 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Brothers Wings & Things, 4094 Slumber Lane Memphis, TN 38127

Smokin G’s Hot Dawgs N Things, 8266 Kings Crossing Olive Branch, MS 38654

Muddy’s Bake Show Mobile Truck, 2497 Broad Avenue Memphis, TN 38112

Mad Memphis, 2777 Gruber Dr. Memphis, TN 38127

EMJ Grill on Wheels, 3012 Oakland Hills Cove Memphis, TN 38115