Shelby County reports 192 new coronavirus cases in a day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday reported 192 cases of COVID-19, which would make it the largest single-day increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the health officials reported 5,927 cases. Within 24 hours, that number had increased by 192 to 6,119.

On June 2, the department reported 190 cases, which it then said had been the largest single-day increase.

Shelby County will remain in Phase 2 of reopening until June 15, said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

“We anticipate moving into Phase 3 by Monday of next week (June 15),” Haushalter said.

In all, there have been 89,428 tests performed in Shelby County to date and 93.2 percent of those (83,309 tests) came back negative. The positive tests make up only 6.8 percent of those tested.

Of those 6,119 cases, 4115 have recovered, 133 died and 1,871 are currently fighting the virus. Approximately 3,573 are currently in quarantine.

These numbers are important to health officials as they look at the overall picture to determine if and/or when the city of Memphis and Shelby County moves into the next phase of reopening.

