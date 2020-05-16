Shelby County reporting more than 70 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department is reporting more than 70 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths.

Saturday morning, the health department said 3,641 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the county. There have been 84 coronavirus-related deaths.

The health department says more than 2,300 people have recovered from the virus.

Friday, city leaders said Memphis could move to Phase 2 of Mayor Strickland’s Back to Business Plan, but an increase in hospitalizations is causing concern.

The city’s COVID-19 task force will be watching the data over the weekend to determine whether the city can move forward.

The city is currently in Phase 1 of the plan, which is said to last for at least 14 days.