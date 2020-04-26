Shelby County remains closed as others plan to open Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most businesses across Shelby County will remain closed as restaurants in 89 Tennessee counties will be allowed to open their dining rooms on Monday.

Gov. Bill Lee said restaurants will only be allowed to fill their dining rooms to 50% capacity.

WREG asked the governor if he planned to take part in dining out and he said he planned on doing so in order to help the economy.

“I will, I certainly will,” Gov. Lee said. “One of the things that I want to do is make certain these businesses are operating safely and I will be out and about to witness that.”

By Wednesday, Tennessee retailers will be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy as well. However, not every local leader is following the same time line.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris extended his ‘Stay at Home’ order until April 30 and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extended his until May 5.

Gov. Lee says data will continue to drive the decision making on what to do next.

“Tennesseans are going to have to stay committed to this concept of social distancing,” Gov. Lee said. “We have only just begun in this long dealing of COVID-19.”

Mayor Strickland and Mayor Harris have created a task force, comprised of business and health professionals.

With the new data coming in daily, there is a possibility the current stay-at-home orders could be extended.