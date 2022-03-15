MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a press release from Congressman Steve Cohen, the federal government has approved funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, totalling $18.4 million for local schools.



Apart of the American Rescue Plan, these funds are designed to help schools and libraries ensure students can connect to the internet at their home to take advantage of online classes.



In a press release Congressman Cohen said, “The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare what was already true — that with educational tools, homework, and opportunities increasingly online, kids without internet access at home are often left without the basics needed to succeed. This critical funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will help children across Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District who don’t have the equipment or internet access necessary to stay connected and get their work done. I’m proud to have supported this program in Congress and will keep fighting to close the homework gap because students – regardless of zip code or circumstance – deserve the tools they need to succeed in school.”



The schools and libraries in Congressman Cohen’s district that have received funding from the FCC program include:

Aurora Collegiate Academy, $7,065.72

Beacon College Preparatory Inc, $6,400.00

City University School District, $78,800.00

First Assembly Christian School, $52,000.00

Freedom Preparatory Academy, $485,472.50

Granville T Woods Academy Of Innovation, $286,306.20

Grizzlies Academy (School), $88,060.00

Kipp Memphis Consortium, $483,000.00

Memphis Academy Of Health Sciences, $80,000.00

Memphis Buisness Academy, $100,000.00

Memphis Buisness Academy Elementary, $110,800.00

Memphis Business Academy High, $149,200.00

Memphis College Prep Elementary School, $61,300.00

Memphis Main Public Library, $210,000.00

Memphis Merit Academy, Inc., $12,747.70

Memphis Scholars Consortia, $192,003.52

Millington Municipal Schools, $226,800.00

Perea Elementary School, $75,400.00

Promise Academy, $324,520.00

Shelby County School District, $15,101,600.00

Soulsville Charter Consortium, $63,000.00

Star Academy, $172,800.00

Vision Preparatory Charter School Inc., $92,499.00