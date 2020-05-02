Shelby County prosecutors looking at about 200 unsolved murder cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new hope for dozens of hurting families in Shelby County as the district attorney’s office is diving into roughly 200 unsolved murders.

The coronavirus pandemic gave prosecutors the time to look into these cold cases.

“We’ve got jury trials that aren’t happening,” Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

There are about 100 prosecutors in the DA’s office, and each one is taking a couple cases home with them, and that includes Weirich herself. Most of the cases date between 2013 and 2017.

“No matter how long it has been since a murder has occurred, it never leaves the minds of the family members, and it’s particularly troubling when it’s never been solved,” Weirich said. “That family has no closure at all as to who took their loved one, and then the added worry in the community that that killer is still roaming the streets.”

Weirich can’t provide details on these cases because they were just passed from Memphis police to prosecutors Friday. She said they’ll all be looked at over the next two weeks, and prosecutors will give guidance to detectives.

“To perhaps go interview this individual or perhaps try to go and obtain these records,” Weirich said.

The DA’s office said details on the cases will be released next week.