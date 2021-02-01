New COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Whitehaven later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big news in the fight against COVID-19 as Shelby County prepares to open another vaccination site.

The Southwest Tennessee Community College campus in Whitehaven will start administering doses this Friday, to an area that sorely needs access to the vaccine.

Whitehaven is predominantly African American, which is a segment of the population that’s been disproportionately affected by the virus. On top of that, many people in Whitehaven don’t have access to reliable transportation.

So having a vaccination site in Whitehaven is critical.

“To be perfectly honest with you Andrew, I was a bit disappointed it had taken us that long to do so in the City of Memphis or Shelby County,” Pastor Christopher Davis, St. Paul Baptist Church, said. “This is just going to be so much more convenient for a number of seniors, particularly those who live in Whitehaven.”

The center opens on Friday, but eligible people can start making appointments now. Currently, that includes healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone who’s 75 or older.

Keep in mind, this center is for the first dose only, and you have to have an appointment to get vaccinated.

So far in Shelby County, more than 46,000 people have gotten the shot, with a number of additional vaccination sites planned to open in the coming days and weeks.

If you want to make an appointment in Whitehaven, click here or you can call this number: 901-222-7468

