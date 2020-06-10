Shelby County prepares to move to phase three of reopening plan Monday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders are preparing to move on to phase three of their reopening plan.

Starting Monday, June 15, most businesses will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of their normal capacity. That includes restaurants, groceries, hardware and retail stores, golf courses and libraries.

The move also clears the way for social gatherings of more than 50 people as long as everyone practices social distancing.

The news comes as the Shelby County Health Department reported its largest one-day increase of 192 coronavirus cases.