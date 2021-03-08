Shelby County middle, high school students return to class Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One year after the coronavirus first appeared in Shelby County, some middle and high school students head back to the classroom on Monday.

Shelby County School officials assured parents during a town hall meeting over the weekend that every precaution has been taken to keep their kids safe, but there was some concern that, unlike elementary school students, older students may be less likely to follow the safety protocols.

SCS said masks must be worn at all times, and if a student doesn’t have a mask, one will be provided to them. Social distancing will be enforced and students will have their temperature checked at the door. There will also be plenty of sanitation stations and cleaning in schools to keep everyone safe.

“We all must take pride in our buildings, to keep them sanitized and clean because our students deserve it, our teachers deserve it,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Pre-k through fifth grade returned to campus last week. This weekend, school officials were asked if they had learned anything from their return.

“We will need mask breaks throughout the day for adults and for students, and so again, that may look different from school to school,” said SCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw. “Teachers may want to walk outside. We saw at one school where a teacher just walked around the building and made sure all the students were apart from each other.”

With high schoolers returning to class Monday, they may be wondering when the vaccine will be available to them. Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said older students will “very likely” be able to get the vaccine sometime in the fall. Younger students may have to wait until 2022.