Shelby County Mayor’s Office launches hotline to report violators of Safer At Home order

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Mayor’s Office announced a new countywide action line to report violators of the Safer At Home order.

During the order, only essential businesses are allowed to remain open to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Groups of 10 or more people have also been banned until the end of April.

“In effort to assist the Joint COVID Task Force, we’ve expanded the capacity of the Mayors Action Center to receive calls regarding individuals or businesses violating the County’s health directive or our executive orders, said Mayor Lee Harris. “Shelby County residents now have a centralized number to call if they need to report suspected violations. By reporting violations, residents play a critical role in helping us make sure everyone is doing their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Compliance of the current health directive and executive orders is necessary if we’re going to lower the risk of transmission and reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus on our community.”

The center will be taking calls weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. That number is (901) 222-2300.