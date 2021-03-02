Shelby County mayor voices opposition to Byhalia Connection Pipeline project

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris delivers the State of the County address for 2019.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced his opposition Tuesday to the construction of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline through South Memphis.

Citing data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration showing 5,740 significant pipeline incidents over the last 20 years, Harris said there are too many potential risks with the proposed construction, including incidents that cause injury, fatalities, costly damage, fires and explosions.

After the recent water crisis involving Memphis Light, Gas and Water, Harris also said we must protect our water source. If constructed, the pipeline would cross over the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

“Water from the Memphis Sands Aquifer is one of Shelby County’s most precious natural resources. Amid a recent water crisis, it’s even more clear that we have to do everything we can to protect our water supply,” he said.

He also noted the project would impact predominantly African American neighborhoods, like Memphis’ Boxtown neighborhood, which is 95% Black.

Harris is not the only one to raise concerns about the project. Congressman Steve Cohen sent a letter to the White House last month sharing his opposition to the plan. Several groups joined in support of Cohen’s letter, including the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and community groups Memphis Community Against the Pipeline and Protect Our Aquifer.

A Memphis City Council committee was scheduled Tuesday to vote on a resolution opposing the pipeline, after delaying a vote on the matter recently.

Former Vice President Al Gore and actors Danny Glover and Jane Fonda posted their opposition to social media.