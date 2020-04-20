Shelby County mayor presents tight new year budget with increased car registration fees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris virtually presented his $1.4 billion budget to county commissioners Monday.

The mayor has been frank. In this time of dealing with COVID-19, there will be an uphill battle this budget season.

Starting with a gap of $39.4 million before any expenditure considerations, Harris said the budget will be tight. The main goal is to not lay anyone off.

In his virtual presentation, Harris called for no property tax increase, but instead, a $16.50 increase in car registration fees.

“Which would only apply after businesses and the economy reopen,” Harris said. “The goal here is to make sure no one is hit with new taxes and new fees while the economy slows down and job losses continue to mount.”

Harris said although other municipalities have bumped up fees, this would be the first time in 20 years Shelby County has raised registration fees.

“All the funds from car registration fees would continue to go to education and help us meet our commitment—our full commitment to schools of $427 million,” Harris said.

Harris said during the COVID-19 pandemic, he is proposing greater investments in hiring more social workers to help the veteran population and families hit hard by the pandemic, along with support for the public health department tracking the virus.

He proposed $4 million in new resources for the sheriff’s office and proposed funding for 30 new additional patrolman positions, as he said deputies are needed to patrol the soon-to-be de-annexed areas.

The budget also included funding for pre-K education and $33 million for school construction.

Separate from the budget, Shelby County Commissioners signed off Monday on a hiring freeze for some parts of the county until June 30, excluding county healthcare workers and first responders.