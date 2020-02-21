Shelby County mayor addresses future goals, starting with education and public transportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris gave his second State of the County address Friday at Collierville High School, and he addressed the county’s future goals and plans.

He spoke on several issues, such as expanding veteran services in the county and expanding health care access to all county employees.

But two of the biggest topics were education and investing in MATA.

Harris said the county plans on investing more into education, starting with Frayser.

He said he believes they need to start rebuilding that community, and to do that, he said they want to work towards building a new high school.

Of course, those plans are still in the very early stages.

Another big topic: MATA. Harris said the county commission passed an ordinance that devotes less than 2% of the Shelby County Capital Improvement Plan budget to public transit.

"This part of the plan means that more than $1 million will flow from Shelby County public transit," Harris said. "It should also be noted that this part of the plan does not include any tax or fee increase whatsoever."

Just a few of the other topics include reducing recidivism rates, continuing the fight against blight and ways to sustain the environment.