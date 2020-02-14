Shelby County inmate walks away from worksite; authorities say she may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County inmate walked away from a work site and authorities believe she may be in danger.

According to authorities, Crystal Hathcock was working Friday at an undisclosed location when she walked away in the company of a man named Tory Cole.

Workers at a Waffle House on Highway 64 in Lakeland confirmed Hatchcock worked there. They said she was quiet and hadn’t worked there long, but she never caused any problems.

They say she simply walked out and left after her shift ended Friday morning.

Cole is 42, 6’ 0” and 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade with expired tag BRP430.

If you see them, call police.

County records show that Hathcock has a lengthy criminal background, including 32 cases here in Shelby County. She was arrested in March, 2018 for three felonies and two misdemeanors, related to possessing a controlled substance. She was awarded a deferred sentence last May.

Cole, the man who possibly picked her up, also has a lengthy criminal background. His record shows 14 cases in Shelby County.

He was most recently cited in December for driving with a suspended license. He was most recently arrested in August, 2018 when he tried to steal beer from a gas station. He had been arrested five days prior to that incident for aggravated assault.