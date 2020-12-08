Shelby County man accused of attacking mother of his child, harming four-month-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County man was arrested after being accused of attacking the mother of his child and harming his four-month-old girl.

On December 6, Shelby County deputies were called to the 1900 block of East Chimneyrock Road by a woman who claimed Byron Willis, 19, had held her hostage for more than six hours before snatching her child from her arms and locking her out of the home.

She claimed it all began several hours prior when she tried to leave the home with the little girl. Willis reportedly told her she wasn’t going anywhere and physically blocked her from leaving on multiple occassions.

During the interaction, he reportedly told the woman he didn’t care about the child and that he “was the one who told you to abort her.”

That’s when the woman said Willis attacked her. Jumping on the bed, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started choking and hitting her.

During the attack, the child reportedly fell off the bed. The woman quickly placed the child in a car seat, but the child fell to the floor again when Willis allegedly picked the car seat up.

The woman said she had just picked the child up off the floor for the second time when Willis ripped her from her arms and locked the woman out of the house.

Due to the possible danger to child, deputies forced their way inside the home when they arrived on the scene.

Willis was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, and false imprisonment.

Both the woman and child are expected to be okay.