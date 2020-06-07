Shelby County leaders to hold memorial service for George Floyd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and community leaders will be holding a memorial ceremony for George Floyd on Monday morning.

Floyd was killed while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will also honor other people who have been impacted by racial injustice.

In a press release, Harris announced a list of community leaders set to speak including: Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Earle Fisher, National Civil Rights Museum President Terri Freeman, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings and many others.

It will be held at the Civic Center Plaza, between the City of Memphis and Shelby County Government administrative buildings on Main Street, at 10 a.m.

Mayor Harris has ordered all flags bearing the Shelby County Government seal to fly at half-staff from sundown on Monday to sundown on Wednesday.

You can read Harris’ Executive Order here.

The ceremony will comply with social distancing guidelines and facial coverings are strongly encouraged.

