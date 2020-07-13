Shelby County leaders call special meeting, release proposed school calendar

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools released a proposed new calendar for the upcoming school year as they plan to head back to class during the pandemic.

District leaders plan to address the new academic calendar during a special meeting Monday afternoon. The current plan pushes the first day of school back to August 31 and keeps students in class until June 16. It also includes a week-long fall break.

After that meeting the district is inviting parents, teacher and other community members to an online Town Hall about its Safe Re-Entry plan. The plan lays out the guidelines for students returning to campus and those enrolled in online course work.

All students in traditional classes are required to wear masks at school and on buses. Everyone will have to take temperature checks, but students will not be tested for the coronavirus.

Social distancing will be enforced and all students will get laptops or tablets as well as internet access.

The Town Hall begins at 6 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed here.

The Department of Exceptional Children is also launching a hotline Monday that will allow parents to ask questions regarding their child’s individualized education plans, or IEP.

The hotline number is (901) 416-5206.



