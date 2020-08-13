Shelby County jailer accused of shoplifting from Walmart

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Shelby County jailer found himself on the wrong side of the law, accused of shoplifting from a Walmart in Mississippi.

Derrick Jones is now relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Southaven Police say Jones shoplifted from the Walmart in Southaven on Saturday. Records show he posted a $500 bond shortly after his arrest.

But what’s unclear is what the 47-year-old is accused of stealing. We asked investigators multiple times for more information but never heard back.

Jones has worked at the jail since 2011.