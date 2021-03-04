Shelby County inmates get Covid vaccine ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is working to learn more about a number of Covid shots that went to Shelby County inmates.

Mayor Lee Harris said the Shelby County Health Department offered shots to inmates during the snow storm a few weeks ago. At the time, officials said those doses were set to expire.

Under the state’s distribution plan, inmates are among the last people scheduled to get the vaccine.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said nearly 300 inmates have come down with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic along with more than 350 employees. Two of those workers died.