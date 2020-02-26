Shelby County inmate death ruled as an overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy report shows an inmate who was found dead at the Shelby County penal farm died from a drug overdose last year.

Martin Lambert was found unresponsive by corrections staff in his dorm and later died at the hospital back in December.

The autopsy report from the Shelby County Medical Examiner rules the cause of death as an overdose. According to the report, fentanyl, heroin and tramadol were found in Lambert’s body.

Lambert’s family originally told WREG he had scratches on his neck and wounds on his body.

The medical examiner says there were three inch abrasions in the center of his chest but that is consistent with efforts of trying to resuscitate him. Other than those abrasions, the medical examiner did not find any physical trauma to his body.

Lambert was one of two inmates to die while in Shelby County custody in one week. A few days before, marijuana activist Thorne Peters was found unresponsive in his cell.