Shelby County homeowners may soon see some tax relief

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County homeowners may soon be seeing some tax relief.

Property Assessor Melvin Burgess reached out to the state to see if he has the authority to freeze taxes or take other action to lower your tax bill.

In a letter to the state comptroller’s office, he points out that many homeowners are out of work and may not be able to pay their property taxes.

Currently, only those who are veterans, disables or over the age of 65 can take advantage of their tax relief programs. Burgess proposed a plan to help those who do not fall under those categories.

It’s not yet clear whether the state has responded.