Shelby County Health says draft of new directive was released, proposed date may change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department responded Saturday after what it says while a draft of the new health directive was released.

Some businesses reported receiving a copy of Health Directive No. 16 from the Shelby County Health Department. Though the date on the document indicated the directive would be in effect from December 21, 2020 through January 3, 2021, the department said nothing has been finalized at this time.

Draft of Health Directive No. 16

The Shelby County Health Department says that document was a draft of Health Directive No. 16 and not the final version of the directive. In a statement released Saturday morning, the health department said the draft document was created “for discussion amongst public health officials, health care providers and elected officials.”

The department says that while December 21 was identified as the effective date in the draft, that date may change.

“Locally, we have continued to work together to explore all options that can reduce transmission while balancing economic impact,” the health department said. “As the document is finalized, it will be released to the media via the formal, traditional channels.”

Saturday morning, the health department reported 754 new positive coronavirus tests in the county. The health department says 21 new deaths have been reported.

This is a developing story.