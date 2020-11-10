Shelby County health officials urge people to ‘stay the course” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases on the rise in Shelby County, adding an additional 566 cases on Monday. But Director Haushalter with the health department said that does not totally reflect what is happening here locally.

“Because of the number of cases we’re experiencing across the state. The state’s surveillance system has been overwhelmed,” Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Department Director, said. “So, they’ve working to fix it to take in all those numbers. So there’s some erratic reporting over the local level for the last week or so.”

Dr. Haushalter said the county has seen a slight uptick in the last week but for the most part remains in the 220-range for new daily COVID-19 case totals. During this flu and allergy season, she urges people to monitor all symptoms even if you don’t believe they are COVID related.

“We’re hearing over and over again where individuals go to work, go to church, go to other places when they’re symptomatic because they didn’t think it was COVID,” Haushalter said.

Haushalter said there is plenty capacity to be tested and to continue best practices like masking up because even with promising data from Pfizer about the effectiveness of a vaccine, it will still be some time before it is available.

“We’re definitely encouraged, but we still have a wait and see attitude to make sure the scientific data is in and make sure that we can get it to communities as quickly as possible,” Haushalter said.

Haushalter said she doesn’t expect a virus to be available until sometime next year.