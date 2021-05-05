Shelby County health officials looking at lifting mask, business restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials may drop the mask mandate and lift all business restrictions in a matter of days.

The restrictions have been in place for more than a year and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called on Shelby County to lift them by the end of this month.

Health officials on Tuesday said enough people are now immune to the virus that lifting the restrictions is a possibility. Fewer than 200 Covid patients are currently hospitalized in Shelby County which is well within the hospital system’s ability to care for them. Improved treatment has also led to fewer people dying.

Even after the county lifts restrictions, residents will still have to wear masks where required by the federal government, the Commercial Appeal reported. Private businesses can still require their workers and customers to wear masks as well.

The next health directive is expected to be released on May 12 and go into effect May 15.