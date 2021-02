MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says all of its locations will be closed Friday, February 12, due to inclement weather and icy road conditions.

The health department says all COVID vaccination sites will be closed. Any appointments scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled to Friday, February 19.

The health department says emails will go out to those with appointments to notify them of the change.

All clinic appointments set for Friday will be rescheduled.