Shelby County Health Department to start sendings texts to make contact tracing efforts more efficient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has added a new way for residents to be notified that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, anyone who provides their contact number and susequently tests positive for the virus will be sent a text message that reads:

Shelby County Health Dept: Someone who tested positive for COVID-19 listed this contact number. Please have them complete this form: https://redcap.link/Shelby

The link will take them to an online questionnaire that will be used to aid the health department in their contact tracing efforts. Those who do not complete the questionnaire will have to talk to a health department representative to complete contact tracing.

The questionnaire will only ask for basic information about the individual, the illness, close contacts, etc. They will not ask for a person’s immigration staturs, social security number, banking information or request any type of payment.

Texts that ask for such information are not from the health department, officials said.

If you receive a scam text, call the health department at (901) 222-MASK.

If you test negative, you will not receive a text message.