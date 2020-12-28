Shelby County Health Department to begin vaccinating first responders, certain health care workers Monday

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced it will begin vaccinating first responders and certain high-risk health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The health department said they have set up two drive-thru vaccination sites, including one at 1826 Sycamore View Road in Memphis. The following groups will be allowed to get a vaccine starting Monday:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Those ages 65 years of age or older, and those with comorbidities that put them at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19 will be given priority.

To read Shelby County’s vaccination plan, click here.