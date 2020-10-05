SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering flu shots at the Immunization Clinic and all public clinics starting on Monday, October 5.
Flu season usually runs from October to May each year and everyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get a shot if they can to avoid severe illness. Certain groups are considered vulnerable to the flu including children under five years of age and their caregivers, and pregnant women.
Those with the following health conditions should also get the vaccine:
- Chronic lung diseases
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppression due to medications or illness
- Obesity
It’s especially important to get vaccinated this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors say it is possible to contract both COVID and the flu at the same time, which can increase the risk of severe illness.
The flu shot will not protect you from the coronavirus, but it does lessen possible severe complications with influenza.
Sarah Clark is the co-director of the Mott’s Children Hospital in Michigan.
“One of the benefits of flu vaccine is that it lessens the severity. In cases where the individual does, in fact, get influenza, vaccinated people are much less likely to have serious complications and hospitalizations.”
The Shelby County Health Department says the flu vaccine is available on a sliding fee scale based on income.
The flu shot will be available at the following locations:
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
Sycamore View Public Health Clinic
1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
- Shelby County Health Department to begin offering flu shots Monday
- President Trump wants to participate in next week’s debate
- How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?
- ‘America cannot afford a tie vote’: GOP state officials push for SCOTUS confirmation before Nov. 3
- BCS QB Michael Dallas hopes to become two-sport college athlete