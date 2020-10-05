Shelby County Health Department to begin offering flu shots Monday

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering flu shots at the Immunization Clinic and all public clinics starting on Monday, October 5.

Flu season usually runs from October to May each year and everyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get a shot if they can to avoid severe illness. Certain groups are considered vulnerable to the flu including children under five years of age and their caregivers, and pregnant women.

Those with the following health conditions should also get the vaccine:

Chronic lung diseases Heart disease Diabetes Immunosuppression due to medications or illness Obesity

It’s especially important to get vaccinated this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors say it is possible to contract both COVID and the flu at the same time, which can increase the risk of severe illness.

The flu shot will not protect you from the coronavirus, but it does lessen possible severe complications with influenza.

Sarah Clark is the co-director of the Mott’s Children Hospital in Michigan.

“One of the benefits of flu vaccine is that it lessens the severity. In cases where the individual does, in fact, get influenza, vaccinated people are much less likely to have serious complications and hospitalizations.”

The Shelby County Health Department says the flu vaccine is available on a sliding fee scale based on income.

The flu shot will be available at the following locations:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116

Sycamore View Public Health Clinic

1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134