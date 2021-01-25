Shelby County Health Department to begin administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said it will begin administering second doses to those individuals vaccinated between December 28 and January 3 starting on Wednesday, January 27.

If you received the Moderna vaccine at 826 Sycamore View or Lindenwood Church on Union Avenue between those dates, you are now eligible to make your second appointment.

If you did not recieve the vaccine, do not schedule an appointment. More appointments for first innoculatins will be made available in February.

If you need help scheduling your second appointment, call (901) 222-7468.

Second dose appointments are available at the following locations:

January 27 to January 29 (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Appling Emissions Station at 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

Click to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station

January 30 (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Appling Emissions Station at 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN

Click to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station

February 2 to February 6 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Boulevard, Memphis, TN

Click to schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building

February 2 to February 6 (Times vary)

Germantown Baptist Church at 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN

Click to schedule an appointment